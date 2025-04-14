A Minecraft Movie continues box office dominance

HQ

A Minecraft Movie, the film based on the world's most popular video game, was bound to be a hit when it released. It would have been nice if the film were any good, but despite poor critic reviews, moviegoers are still flocking to see it.

The latest box office figures show how A Minecraft Movie has managed to maintain its popularity over the course of its second weekend. As per Box Office Mojo, the film made $80m in the US this weekend, a 50.5% drop from its opening weekend, and has now made $550m globally.

With not much competition looking to shove it out of its top spot, A Minecraft Movie continues to rake in cash for Warner Bros. There is already talk of a sequel, with plans being put forward to return us to a blocky world sometime in the near future.