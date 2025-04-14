English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
A Minecraft Movie

A Minecraft Movie continues box office dominance

The film has now passed half a billion dollars globally.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

A Minecraft Movie, the film based on the world's most popular video game, was bound to be a hit when it released. It would have been nice if the film were any good, but despite poor critic reviews, moviegoers are still flocking to see it.

The latest box office figures show how A Minecraft Movie has managed to maintain its popularity over the course of its second weekend. As per Box Office Mojo, the film made $80m in the US this weekend, a 50.5% drop from its opening weekend, and has now made $550m globally.

With not much competition looking to shove it out of its top spot, A Minecraft Movie continues to rake in cash for Warner Bros. There is already talk of a sequel, with plans being put forward to return us to a blocky world sometime in the near future.

A Minecraft Movie

Related texts

0
A Minecraft Movie

A Minecraft Movie
MOVIE REVIEW. Written by Javier Escribano

A Minecraft Movie is finally here, but it makes us wonder, is Minecraft still popular enough to warrant a movie? And is it actually a good use of the "product"?



Loading next content