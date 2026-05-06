A Minecraft Movie 2 has begun filming ahead of July 2027 premiere

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Considering the immense success of A Minecraft Movie, it's hardly a surprise that Warner Bros. and Mojang are teaming back up for a sequel flick. This was confirmed relatively recently, where it was also promised that the movie would debut in cinemas as soon as July 2027, suggesting at the time that production would commence rather soon.

It turns out that production is now underway for the sequel flick. We know this as Jack "Steve" Black has taken to Instagram to share an image of a painting a fan produced for him as the character Steve. He accompanied the news with the brief comment of "And so it begins..."

With the premiere around 14 months away, it seems likely that the aim is for production to conclude before the end of the summer, giving those involved with post-production anywhere between 10-12 months to get the movie ready for cinemagoing fans. The question is will that be long enough for a movie that relies as heavily on digital effects as the live-action Minecraft films do?