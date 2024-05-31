A Minecraft animated series is coming to Netflix

Netflix and Mojang are teaming up for a Minecraft animated series. The show is being created by the same animation studio behind Sonic Prime, Ninjago: Dragons Rising, and Carmen Sandiego, the WildBrain production company, and is said to "tell an original story with new characters and reflect the world of Minecraft in a new light."

There's no word on when this series will be debuting or likewise how many episodes it will be offered in its first season, but we do already have a teaser and announcement video that you can find below.