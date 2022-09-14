A Meta Quest Pro seems to have been leaked

HQ

Even Meta can't escape the world of leaks it seems. A new video and collection of images has popped up online and showed off what seems to be a Meta Quest Pro headset, despite the fact that none such product currently exists. That being said, we have known for a while that Meta has been working on Project Cambria, which seems to be this very Pro system.

But regardless, the leaked image shows the box of what is clearly labelled Meta Quest Pro, and shows a device that looks rather significantly different to the current array of Quest headsets.

It seems to come in black, have a body that almost resembles the HTC Vive Flow, as well as two controllers that look similar to the devices that came with the Quest 2. It should be said, that this leaked image does also directly say that this is an "engineering sample" and that it is "not for resale", meaning the actually Quest Pro (we're just going to keep calling it that) might look different when it is finally shown off, most likely at the Meta Connect event on October 11.

Thanks, The Verge.