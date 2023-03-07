A Messi animated series is in the works at Sony

HQ

Renowned football player Lionel Messi is getting his own animated series at Sony, featuring original music from Sony Music Entertainment's artists and composers.

As Deadline reports, the series will follow Messi as a child as he confronts obstacles while travelling throughout a video game. Apart from that cryptic line and the fact the series is aiming for a younger audience, we don't know much else about it.

"Since I was a kid, I've always loved animated series and my kids are big fans of animated characters," Messi said. "Being able to participate in an animation project makes me happy, because it fulfills one of my dreams. I would like to thank Sony Music for joining this project and we hope that everyone will like the result, especially the girls and the boys."

