A message from King Charles on cancer treatment and the importance of early diagnosis

King Charles III said his cancer treatment will be reduced in the new year following early diagnosis and effective treatment. In a recorded message aired Friday, the 77-year-old monarch said early detection had allowed him to continue leading a full and active life.

Charles used the message to encourage cancer screening, noting that around 9 million people in the UK are not up to date with checks. He highlights survival rates for early-detected cancers and said missed screenings mean missed chances to save lives.

Buckingham Palace has not disclosed the type of cancer, which was discovered last year during treatment for an enlarged prostate. Charles paused public engagements for about two months but continued state duties, returning to public events in April.

King Charles III:

"I am able to share with you the good news that thanks to early diagnosis, effective intervention and adherence to doctors' orders, my own schedule of cancer treatment can be reduced in the new year."

"This milestone is both a personal blessing and a testimony to the remarkable advances that have been made in cancer care in recent years."

"Too often, I am told, people avoid screening because they imagine it may be frightening, embarrassing or uncomfortable. If and when they finally do take up their invitation, they are glad they took part."

"The darkest moments of illness can be illuminated by the greatest compassion. I pray that we can each pledge, as part of our resolutions for the year ahead, to play our part in helping to catch cancer early."