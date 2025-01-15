A MCU veteran will be reprising his role for the Vision series

The 2008 Iron Man movie featured a lot of great actors, and really only Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow), Happy Hogan (Jon Favreau), and Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) were featured heavily in the MCU from then on. We didn't even see the same Rhodey in the following films.

After a long, long time, another character is ready to return to the MCU. That character is Raza, the leader of the terrorist organisation called The 10 Rings who tried to kill Tony Stark. Actor Faran Tahir will reprise his role from 2008, according to Deadline, but plot details are scarce on what he'll be doing.

As the Vision series will likely go further into Vision's backstory, we imagine there could be a connection between Raza and Vision, as the latter was created by Tony Stark, who is the enemy of the former. Raza might not be the main villain, as after fighting space gods a terrorist might be small fry for a Marvel superhero. We'll just have to wait and see.