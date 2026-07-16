A masterclass on storytelling in video games with Drew Karpyshyn

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If there's one thing Celsius 232 can boast about today, it's that its line-up of writers can bring you closer not only to your favourite novelist, but also to a storyteller whose tales go beyond the page, unfolding and being experienced through the medium of video games. And this year, at the fifteenth edition of the science-fiction, horror, and fantasy festival held in Avilés (Asturias, Spain), it was a pleasure to join a few hundred others for a talk with Drew Karpyshyn, one of the key narrative figures in BioWare's history, and to whom we owe much of the credit for creating Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, Mass Effect 1 and 2, as well as the forthcoming Exodus, now being developed at Archetype Entertainment.

However, his move into writing got off to a dramatic start.

"For many years I worked in banking; I had a road accident and used my sick leave to complete a degree in English Language and Literature. At the time, I was living in the same city, Edmonton, where a small company called BioWare was looking for writers." Drew was already writing articles for Dragon magazine about D&D for Wizards of the Coast and had even worked on a novel for them, so landing that job wasn't difficult. "They said yes straight away."

"When I joined (I was about 28), there were about 80 people, and they were working on Baldur's Gate II. They were all locals, and none of them had any experience in making video games. On the writing team, one guy had come from a comic book shop, another had been an undertaker..." Little experience but plenty of enthusiasm. "We were working 50 or 60-hour weeks. That's just how the industry was back then."

"My first job was to design and produce the game manual (for Baldur's Gate II). And I didn't know it at the time, but they were already looking for a head of writing for KOTOR, and they decided I should be the one. I knew the Star Wars series well; for some reason, it was very easy to switch from writing in novel form to writing game dialogue, maintaining the momentum and all that."

"They let us do whatever we wanted on KOTOR. The only thing they wouldn't let us do was use clones." They didn't know it at the time, but six years later 'Attack of the Clones' was released, and then it all made sense. The freedom LucasArts gave them to create their story led to their success, and that, of course, led to a sequel (although this was developed outside BioWare, by Obsidian).

It's funny, because at BioWare, depending on whether you liked fantasy or sci-fi, they'd put you in one team or the other. And there was a rivalry between the fantasy game and the sci-fi game (Dragon Age and Mass Effect); there was a bit of a rivalry between the teams. But, regardless of the universe or setting, if anyone wants to write, Drew has some great advice to offer:

"You care about the story because you care about the characters. Voice acting was important for Shepard because it brought empathy to the character, and to other characters as well. That's the big secret of Mass Effect 2. And what's the secret to creating a great crew? You treat them like family. Sometimes they argue, sometimes they drift apart, but when it really matters, they stick together."

Fast-forwarding to the present day, Drew Karpyshyn is now working at Archetype Entertainment, looking forward to the release of Exodus in early 2027. The project has reunited the team behind the original Mass Effect and will be a single-player sci-fi story with an emphasis on narrative, characters, and the player's choices. It also draws on the emotional impact of the 'cost in time' of travelling through the stars. Every journey makes time pass for the traveller as well as for those left behind. Preparing for the journey, choosing which ones to undertake and which to skip - "everything matters."

Exodus is hard science-fiction. There's no light speed, and it plays heavily on the concept of relativity, the relative passage of time as you approach the speed of light. With The Blood of Dawnwalker, and then playing Exodus six months later, we're eating well when it comes to player-choice-driven narrative.