A massive mutant rodent terrorises campers in Big Freaking Rat

It's not exactly a stunner or a firm contender for Best Picture, but if you have been looking for a silly monster flick with a serious B-movie feel, we have just the ticket for you. Lionsgate has presented a new trailer for the upcoming Big Freaking Rat, which is a rather literally named project that revolves around a mutant rodent that terrorises campers at a summer campsite.

The movie features a slate of lesser-known stars, including Scott C. Roe, David Sheridan, Caleb Thomas, Cece Kelly, Vincent M. Ward, Felissa Rose, and Kelly Lynn Reite, and soon you will be able to watch it from the comfort of your own home. Lionsgate has announced that the movie will be coming to on-demand and digital services at the end of next month, on April 29 to be exact.

With that in mind, you won't want to miss this upcoming film, which you can see it's trailer below and its official synopsis, if you can't already piece together what this will be about...

"Experience a hairy tale of horror with a comic twist. Ranger Brody believes looking after his teenage niece and nephew will be the biggest challenge of the summer until his brand-new campground is turned into a den of terror by a massive mutant rat. Years of dumping toxic waste into the land have created a monstrous rodent with a taste for blood, and now it's up to a reluctant band of warriors to exterminate the beast."