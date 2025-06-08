A massive Holstin demo just shadow-dropped

Viewers of the Future Games Show were just surprised by the announcement from developer Sonka that the indie survival game Holstin now has an available demo, and a big one at that.

During the show, the game made an appearance to present a new trailer all before also noting that a demo that spans as much as two hours of the game is now available for all fans to check out on PC via Steam.

This follows two prior demos, and as for what sets this one apart from the rest, we're told: "the new demo offers players a very meaty first look at the game's entire eerie 90's Eastern Euro-fueled experience. It begins with the opening segment of Holstin's story, explaining what drew you into the decaying and possessed Polish lakeside town of Jeziorne-Kolonia. Get hands-on with the core gameplay, from engaging in intense combat and solving environmental puzzles to scavenging for survival, exploring ooze-infested streets and interiors, and interacting with the not-so-mentally-stable locals who still haven't fully Turned."

Otherwise, this extended glimpse into the game also promises to show off the camera system used in Holstin, as well as its lighting system, which "seamlessly shifts between multiple perspectives in real-time lit, fully 3D pixel environments."

As of the moment, Holstin is preparing to launch a Kickstarter to raise funds to complete the final portion of the game and enable fans to activate and support a handful of additional features and ideas too. The exact date that the Kickstarter will launch has yet to be confirmed, but we do know that this will precede the full launch of the game later in 2025 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, and Switch 2.

Check out the new trailer below.