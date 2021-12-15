A Marvel's Spider-Man move is featured in No Way Home

HQ

Today is the release day for Spider-Man: No Way Home for anyone in the UK, meaning fans can flock to cinemas to check out how this Marvel Cinematic Universe movie expands the story of Tom Holland's version of the web-slinger. As part of this release, Holland has been on a press tour as of late, with one of his most recent appearances being an interview with Extraordinerd, where he chatted a little about the Marvel's Spider-Man game and how that has been paid tribute to in the movie.

"I have played the video game," said Holland. "I absolutely loved it. Sony were obviously very generous. We worked with Sony, they sent us a PS5 while we were shooting Spider-Man, and I would play it when we were at home. I loved it. I think the game is amazing. I think it's so fun. The swinging around the city is so well done. There's actually one move that Spider-Man does in the game that we took, and he does in the film, and it's really cool."

Holland doesn't exactly say which move is used in the movie, so you'll just have to keep an eye out for it yourself if you watch it.

In other Marvel's Spider-Man and No Way Home crossover news, the PS5 version of the game recently got a few new skins that paid tribute to the movie.