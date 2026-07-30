A man was wrongly sentenced to 18 months jailtime over a Skyrim username

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An innocent man was sentenced to 18 months' jail time and 18 months probation over a misunderstood username. Brandon Klayme was arrested in 2020 following an investigation into child pornography charges and luring a child. In 2023, he was sentenced to prison, but only in 2026 was he finally acquitted of all charges and found to be an innocent man.

How does a Skyrim-themed username play into all this? Well, unfortunately for Klayme, when authorities were looking for a criminal in possession of child pornography, they tracked them down to a Kik account with the username fus__ro_dah, based on the Unrelenting Force Shout from Bethesda's acclaimed RPG. Klayme had an account with the username fus_ro_dah, using just one underscore, whereas the perpetrator used two. This was a mistake that went unnoticed by authorities for years.

Despite Klayme knowing he was innocent, due to him being wrongly associated with the account - which was the basis for evidence against the criminal - the wrong man was sentenced to prison. As per CBC, it is now believed that the owner of the suspected account is based in California, far away from Klayme's home in Nova Scotia, Canada.

An appeal court has since ruled that Klayme had no connection to the underage victim of the crime, and that he was responsible for no wrongdoing. In July of this year, the panel reviewing the case declared Klayme "should never have been charged, let alone convicted."

It's unknown what Klayme's next steps will be, but he said that the wrongful imprisonment "changed the course of my life."