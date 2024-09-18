A man and his dog have their bodies stitched together in Dog Man

The head of a dog, the body of a man. No, this isn't some strange creature from South American folklore, but is instead the protagonist of the new movie Dog Man. Part dog, part man, this super cop comes from Dav Pikey, the same mind behind Captain Underpants.

You can tell in the film's first trailer, as both Dog Man and Captain Underpants share a similar art style. In the movie, Dog Man not only has to come to terms with his new identity, but he's also got to stop the evil Petey the Cat, who simply wishes to stop all good in the world.

The film has quite the cast, including Isla Fisher, Ricky Gervais, and Pete Davidson. It'll make its way to cinemas on the 31st of January, 2025.