A majority of UEFA's members would reportedly support suspending Israel from football competitions

UEFA, European governing body of football, could become one of the first major international governing bodies to suspend Israel. According to the Associated Press, a vote could happen as early as next week and "a majority of UEFA's 20-member executive committee is expected to support any vote in favor of suspending Israeli teams from international play", two sources said.

Essentially, that would ban both the Israeli team to participate in international competitions like UEFA Euro as well as Israeli clubs, like Maccabi Tel Aviv, currently playing in Europa League, UEFA's second tier competition.

It would happen two years after the war in Palestine began. The United Nations recently recognised that Benjamin Netanyahu's campaign, supposedly in self-defence after the Hamas terrorist attacks on October 7, 2023, constitutes a genocide.

It would be a similar measure taken against Russian teams and clubs. In that case, the measure to suspend Russia took place just one day after the invassion of Ukraine.

However, it is unlikely that UEFA's decision to suspend Israel, if it ends up happening after all, will extend to FIFA, the world's governing body, given the influence of the United States, which has already said they will not allow the suspension of Israel from the 2026 World Cup they co-host, and the close relationship between Donald Trump and FIFA's president Gianni Infantino.