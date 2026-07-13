A major Swedish Steam sale has kicked off
Take the opportunity to get some Nordic entertainment at bargain prices.
Steam has launched the Games Made in Sweden Sale 2026, a two‑week event highlighting games developed in Sweden. Around 100 titles are included, and the campaign runs until July 26. The initiative is backed by organisations such as the Swedish Games Industry.
The selection ranges from beloved Swedish indie gems to some of the country's biggest international successes. The discounts below show the percentage reductions:
The sale also showcases a number of upcoming Swedish titles that have yet to be released. Among them are Den of Wolves, Silver Pines, and Fae & Fauna, all of which can already be added to your wishlist.
Will you be picking up any of these?