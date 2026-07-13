A major Swedish Steam sale has kicked off

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Steam has launched the Games Made in Sweden Sale 2026, a two‑week event highlighting games developed in Sweden. Around 100 titles are included, and the campaign runs until July 26. The initiative is backed by organisations such as the Swedish Games Industry.

The selection ranges from beloved Swedish indie gems to some of the country's biggest international successes. The discounts below show the percentage reductions:



Satisfactory - 30% off



Valheim - 50% off



V Rising - 55% off



The Midnight Walk - 50% off



GTFO - 71% off



Content Warning - 50% off



Totally Accurate Battle Simulator - 80% off



Amnesia: The Bunker - 80% off



Goat Simulator 3 - 60% off



SOMA - 80% off



Core Keeper - 30% off



Haste - 40% off



Kingdom Two Crowns - 80% off



Payday 2 - 50% off



Warhammer: Vermintide 2 - 90% off



Lightyear Frontier - 40% off



Warhammer 40,000: Darktide - 75% off



Orten Was the Case - 75% off



Gimmick! 2 - 90% off



The Battle of Polytopia - 70% off



The sale also showcases a number of upcoming Swedish titles that have yet to be released. Among them are Den of Wolves, Silver Pines, and Fae & Fauna, all of which can already be added to your wishlist.

Will you be picking up any of these?