A major step forward has been taken toward a reboot of The Office

There have been all manner of rumours and reports about The Office returning in some form in the future. For a while it was speculated that this would be a complete reboot, then it was suggested that the reboot would instead use a new location and new characters, but nothing has ever really been confirmed or led to any significant progress to the show making a return. Until now.

Deadline has reported that Greg Daniels, the writer who helmed the adaptation of the US show from the UK version initially created by Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant, will be leading a development room that is set to explore what the future could hold for a reboot of the series. It's noted that the work in this development room will commence from tomorrow, Tuesday, January 16, meaning we could be hearing some significant news about more The Office in the coming weeks.

Do you think it's time that we got more The Office or should the series remain a jewel of the past?