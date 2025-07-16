LIVE
      A major sale on Swedish games has just kicked of on Steam

      There's no better time to reap the rewards of titles made in one of the most prolific game development regions in the world.

      HQ

      It's no secret that Sweden is teeming with good game developers, with studios such as Mojang (Minecraft), DICE (Battlefield), Avalanche Studios (Just Cause), Paradox Interactive (Crusader Kings), Massive Entertainment (The Division), Starbreeze Studios (Payday), and Fatshark (Warhammer: Vermintide).

      But... of course, there are also a huge number of smaller developers, and now both AAA and indies are coming together in a huge Swedish sale on Steam called Games Made in Sweden 2025. Over 80 blue and yellow titles are available, often at bargain prices.

      Head over to this link to find Swedish games on Steam at a discount.

