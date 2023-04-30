A lot of new projects at PlayStation fail, according to Shuhei Yoshida

HQ

Shuhei Yoshida has been with PlayStation since the beginning. He's seen the company become one of the biggest names in gaming, and has also seen plenty of developers and their titles come and go.

Speaking with The Guardian recently, Yoshida opened up a bit about the process at PlayStation, and the unfortunate fact that a lot of games simply don't get to make the cut. "PlayStation embraces new ideas, and many of them fail," he said.

"We do a prototype, we evaluate, we decide whether to spend more time and resources, or we just stop. We cancel so many games. I usually try to convince the developer that I'm trying to save them from getting stuck with this project. We tend to work with people who have very strong ideas, we love these people, so trying to change or stop their project is so hard. It's all about talent in this industry. I have tried to help them as much as I could."

It's interesting to think about which projects were left on the cutting room floor, but considering Sony's excellent line-up of exclusives, it's clear to see that the bar is set very high for a developer with a new project in mind.