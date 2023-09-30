A lost Pokémon game has been found and is now playable

HQ

You've likely never heard of the first-person browser game Pokémon 2000 Adventure. A movie tie-in to help market Pokémon: The Movie 2000, it saw you explore a 3D environment as a Pokémon trainer, choosing from three different teams in order to navigate your surroundings and solve puzzles.

It was a simple enough game by today's standards, but incredibly impressive for the time. Did You Know Gaming? has gone over the achievement by Cyberworld in a recent video, showcasing how good the game was for Pokémon fans, and how it achieved over a million downloads in a month.

Nintendo shut the game down soon after, though, as it was concerned about the quality. Not that it was poor, mind you, but that it was too good. Eddie Ruminski, a programmer at Cyberworld who worked on the game explained that "Nintendo freaked and they immediately hit us with a cease and desist."

"It was the greatest compliment. Via cease and desist, saying, 'Sorry, what you made was too much like a good videogame.'"

However, thanks to the files being provided from the original game and the hard work of archivists, you can download and play the game via the Internet Archive today.