A live-action remake of The Aristocats is in the works

While we've not seen one for a little while, we do know Disney is still firmly pursuing remakes of a lot of its classic films. This year, The Little Mermaid's remake is set to release, and now we have confirmation that a live-action hybrid version of The Aristocats is in the works.

The Aristocats initially released in 1970, and followed an old lady who decided to leave all of her worldly possessions to her cats. The cats were then kidnapped by a disgruntled butler, leaving it up to a bunch of dogs and a stray cat to save the day. Typical animated Disney stuff, really.

Considering the "live-action hybrid" tag attached to this new movie, it's likely we're going to see CGI cats plus some real actors thrown in the mix. The only person attached to the project so far seems to be the musician Questlove, who is set to direct.

