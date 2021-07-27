A live-action Pokémon series is reportedly in development for Netlix

According to Variety's sources, a live-action Pokémon series is currently being worked on for Netflix. The show is said to only be in the early stages of development and Lucifer co-showrunner Joe Henderson is rumoured to be its writer and executive producer. Besides this though details are pretty thin, as the show's plot, characters, and title have not been revealed. We also don't know when its likely to hit the streaming service.

Of course, this should be taken with a grain of salt until officially announced, but this isn't the first time we've seen Pokémon embrace a live-action style. The Ryan Reynolds-led Detective Pikachu hit theatres back in 2019, and it proved to be a huge success, as it raked in $433 million at the box office. Likewise, it has not like we haven't seen Pokémon content released exclusively for Netflix either. A computer-animated remake of the very first Pokémon movie launched exclusively on Netflix back in 2020 and coincided with that year's Pokémon Day celebrations.

Photo: IMDb

Thanks, Variety.