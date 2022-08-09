A live-action Pac-Man movie is in the works

HQ

Another classic video game character is going to be getting a live-action movie adaptation, and this time it's none other than Pac-Man. As reported on by The Hollywood Reporter, Bandai Namco has teamed up with Wayfarer Studios to create a project that is based on an idea from the Sonic the Hedgehog producer, Chuck Williams.

Further details on the movie seem to be very scarce right now, but it is mentioned that Justin Baldoni, Manu Gargi and Andrew Calof are attached as producers from Wayfarer, with Williams and Tim Kwok producing as part of the company Lightbeam Entertainment.

Who would you cast as Pac-Man in this live-action adaptation?