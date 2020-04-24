Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news
One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows

A live-action One Punch Man movie is in the works

Classic manga One Punch Man set to get a live-action film adaptation by Sony Pictures. Venom writers working on the project.

Following Dragon Ball, Death Note and Attack on Titan, it's One Punch Man's turn to get adapted into a live-action film, this time by Sony Pictures. Jeff Pinkner and Scott Rosenberg (Venom) will take care of the writing, while Ari and Avi Arad will produce the movie.

Created by One and expanded by Yusuke Murata, One Punchman tells the story of Saitama, a super-hero who is so strong that all his fights end in only one punch, hence the name. If you have never read the manga or watched the anime, you are definitely missing out!

Are you excited for this movie?

One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows

Thanks to Variety.

Related texts



Loading next content