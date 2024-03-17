A live-action Teen Titans film is in development at DC Studios

HQ

DC Studios is currently working on a live-action Teen Titans film. According to a report from THR, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow writer Ana Nogueira is penning the screenplay.

Besides these minor details, little more is known about the film, and we don't know whether it form part of James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Universe.

The last Teen Titans film was the animated Teen Titans Go! To the Movies, which released back in 2018. Taking place during the events of the show's fifth season, the film sees the Teen Titans run into trouble when attempting to make their own Hollywood movie.

Are you excited by the thought of a live-action Teen Titans film?