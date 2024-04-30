A live-action Scooby-Doo series could be coming to Netflix

HQ

Scooby-Doo attempted to surf the live-action wave way before it was cool. Back in the early 2000s, two films based on the cartoon were given the live-action treatment, and no doubt many have pleasant memories of them, which is why it's quite surprising that there has only been a couple of other much smaller budget live-action ventures from Scooby and the gang in the past 20 years, with these debuting in 2009 and 2010.

Judging by a report from Variety, Netflix is looking to rectify that, as it is close to signing an agreement that will see a live-action Scooby-Doo show coming to the streamer. It's said to be a one-hour drama project based on the cartoon, where Warner Bros. Television will produce. The plot for the series is being kept under lock and key.

It's unclear who will be selected to join the cast to bring the project to life, but hopefully we'll know more soon if this agreement and deal is signed.