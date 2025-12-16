A live-action Gaston movie is in the works at Disney

"No one says no to Gaston!" Apparently, this applies to Disney executives, as they've gone ahead and greenlit a new movie starring the Beauty and the Beast villain. Disney as we know loves a live-action twist on an animated classic, but it has already retold the Beauty and the Beast story with its 2017 remake.

Therefore, it's going to Cruella the heck out of this particular IP, giving Gaston his own story. Deadline reports that the tone of this film will be a bit different from what fans might expect, with it offering more of a "swashbuckling" style. The studio is reportedly very high on this idea.

Gaston was meant to get more attention following the 2017 Beauty and the Beast live-action remake, with Luke Evans reprising the role of the villain he played in the movie. However, the idea for a Gaston spin-off series was then scrapped. Currently, there's no director attached to the movie, but David Callaham is writing the script with Michelle Rejwan producing.