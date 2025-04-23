A live-action film based on the toy store Toys 'R' Us is in the works

HQ

To say that Hollywood is an IP and brand-driven business at the current moment in time is perhaps an understatement, as many production companies are targeting existing creative ideas and utilising them as inspiration for new movies and series. This has led to record-breakers like Barbie and The Super Mario Bros. Movie, but also much stranger ideas like the topic of today.

Variety notes that production company Story Kitchen is teaming up with Toys 'R' Us Studios, the film and TV making division of the massive toy company, to make a film based on the store. That's right, a live-action movie based on Toys 'R' Us is in the works, and as part of this development, a teaser of what we can expect from it has been shared.

It's claimed that the film will look to "capture that childhood wonder in a modern, fast-paced adventure," one that looks to explore the more than 70 years of experience and know-how behind the Toys 'R' Us brand and name. It has been described as a Night at the Museum-type film, one that also taps into the Jumanji, Barbie, and other toy-inspired creative approaches.

There is not yet a director attached nor any casting news to note, but it is expected that this will come in the coming months.