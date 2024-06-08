A Little to the Left is getting a second DLC this June

HQ

As part of the Day of the Devs showcase, indie developer Max Inferno just revealed the second expansion to its puzzler A Little to the Left. This follow-up batch of DLC is known as Seeing Stars and will be bringing 33 new puzzles to complete, five bonus puzzles, new interactive items to fiddle with, new music, and of course more cats.

The Seeing Stars DLC will be launching as soon as June 25 on PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Switch, and we're told that, as has been the case in the past, there will be a slate of solutions for each and every puzzle, meaning despite only 33 new main levels, we can expect well over 100 ways to overcome them. For those who get stuck, there will be hints for every possible solution, with this new feature also set to apply to the base game and the first DLC too, making for even more reasons to revisit former levels.

As for the additional cats that will be in this DLC, all that the developer has stated is that "they will show up repeatedly throughout the gameplay for some extra surprises."

Check out the reveal trailer for A Little to the Left: Seeing Stars below ahead of its debut later this month.