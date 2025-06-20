A Little Nightmares showcase is happening next week

HQ

It looks like Supermassive Games and publisher Bandai Namco are finally ready to announce the release date for Little Nightmares 3. The third mainline chapter in the series - which had its development taken over by The Dark Pictures developer after original creator Tarsier Studios was acquired by Embracer - will likely be the core focus of a Little Nightmares Showcase that is being planned for next week.

On Tuesday, June 24 at 20:00 BST / 21:00 CEST, we can expect a show that will focus on the horror series. The exact contents of the showcase are unclear, but as it stands, there is only one Little Nightmares project on the horizon, and that's Little Nightmares 3, meaning anything beyond a great emphasis on that project, and likely its confirmed release date, would be a surprise.

A reasonable bet would be a September or October launch to line up with the spookiest season of the year.

Are you looking forward to Little Nightmares 3?