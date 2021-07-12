English
Team Sonic Racing

A listing seems to suggest that Team Sonic Racing will get a 30th Anniversary edition

The listing mentions that the game will be coming to PS4 and Nintendo Switch.

It seems like Team Sonic Racing is getting a special edition release to mark the 30th Anniversary of the iconic blue hedgehog. First noticed by Tails' Channel, the listing popped up on French retailer Sogamely's website, and is regarded as Team Sonic Racing: 30th Anniversary Edition.

Granted as this is unofficial until it is formally announced by Sega, we do have to take it with a grain of salt, but the listing for the game reveals that it will include a 30th Anniversary artbook. It also shows that the game will be coming to both PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch on October 27, although no word on an Xbox or PC release.

Take a look at the listing for the game here.

