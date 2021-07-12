A listing seems to suggest that Team Sonic Racing will get a 30th Anniversary edition

It seems like Team Sonic Racing is getting a special edition release to mark the 30th Anniversary of the iconic blue hedgehog. First noticed by Tails' Channel, the listing popped up on French retailer Sogamely's website, and is regarded as Team Sonic Racing: 30th Anniversary Edition.

Granted as this is unofficial until it is formally announced by Sega, we do have to take it with a grain of salt, but the listing for the game reveals that it will include a 30th Anniversary artbook. It also shows that the game will be coming to both PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch on October 27, although no word on an Xbox or PC release.

Take a look at the listing for the game here.