A list of job vacancies at Mob Entertainment reveals that the studio has several projects in the pipeline, including a new multiplayer game, and that they will be exploring the use of AI

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Whilst yesterday we reported that the profile of one of Mob Entertainment's creative directors hinted at the development of Poppy Playtime: Chapter Six, news has been developing rapidly since last night. It turns out that several job vacancies for the studio have appeared, covering different projects. And although Chapter 6 isn't specifically mentioned, it's implied - but there's much more to it.

The roles include, amongst others, Senior AI Game Designer, Game Director, Senior Writer, Lead Level Designer and Lead Game Designer, covering the new Poppy Playtime title, the unannounced but already in-development multiplayer title, and also a new IP we hadn't heard of before.

It's unclear when we'll start to see the results of the work for which they're recruiting, but Mob Entertainment's medium- and long-term plans are ambitious, and in the meantime we can also expect the production of the Poppy Playtime film which, although confirmed, remains a well-kept secret.