A light-up C-3PO head collectable has been revealed

HQ

Star Wars collectors rejoice! A new item has been unveiled as part of the Galactic Archive Series, with this being a replica model of C-3PO's head that not only has illuminating elements but also removable parts so that you can style the droid to resemble his appearance in the Skywalker Saga from Episode I - The Phantom Menace all the way through to Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker.

The electronic head model even comes with touch-activated dialogue that can spit out over 20 iconic lines and phrases, as well as having a slider to switch its eyes from the signature warm yellow to a deep red to reveal hidden Sith secrets.

The pricing of the collectable head has not been affirmed, but we do know that it will be available to grab from the Disney Store from October 16.

This is an ad: