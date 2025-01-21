A lesson in self-control: Pavlyuchenkova does the least violent racket throw in tennis

HQ

Aryna Sabalenka has earned the ticket to her tenth Major semi-final at the Australian Open, after defeating Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in three sets. The defending champion and World No. 1 struggled, 6-2, 2-6, 6-3, with the Russian coming back in the second set with spectacular points like this.

Sadly for Pavlyuchenkova, two errors into the net meant that Sabalenka was the winner, the first player since Maria Sharapova in 2008 to reach 10 grand slams semi-finals. Paula Badosa awaits on Thursday, after the surprise upset of World No.3 Coco Gauff.

During the game, Pavlyuchenkova performed what many are describing "the least violent racket throw in the history of tennis". After missing a point, Pavlyuchenkova was about to throw her racket in anger against the floor... but in the process, she controlled herself and politely dropped the racket on the floor, in a humorous and somewhat charming moment.

Anger management is something more athletes should work on, and Pavlyuchenkova, despite her having all reasons to get angry, knew how to control herself. Other don't have so much self-control...