A lengthy Assassin's Creed Mirage cinematic trailer was just shown at the Ubisoft Forward

Various reports, rumours, and leaks over the past few weeks and months have dished all manners of details on what Ubisoft has in store for the Assassin's Creed brand, a lot of which has just been revealed in a more official capacity as part of the Assassin's Creed Showcase at tonight's Ubisoft Forward. But as the next on the line is the formerly revealed Assassin's Creed Mirage, we expected to see and learn quite a lot about the game during the showcase, and to an extent, we did.

And I phrase it as "to an extent" as there are still a lot of unanswered questions due to the lack of actual gameplay being shown. We did fortunately get a lengthy cinematic trailer that teased what the game will offer, which looks into the journey Basim will take throughout the game's story, from a measly street thief, to an apprentice assassin, all before becoming a master assassin.

The trailer also gave us an idea of what the game's version of Baghdad will look like, the sorts of weapons and tricks the assassins (or rather Hidden Ones) will have up their sleeves, and even featured a large amount of screen time for Shohrer Aghdashloo's Roshan, the very individual who will be Basim's mentor in Mirage. We'd implore you to watch the trailer to its end as well, as a supernatural and spooky creature makes an appearance, which we were told during our interview with narrative director, Sarah Beaulieu, is in fact a genie of some kind.

As for when you can look forward to checking out Basim's story and playing Assassin's Creed Mirage, Ubisoft was only ready to affirm that the game would arrive on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles in 2023 as of the current time.