A Lego Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs set has been announced

Lego and Disney will no doubt be looking to flood the market with a slew of Snow White products in the near future, when the live action film starring Rachel Zegler eventually makes its arrival. But before then, the pair are teaming back up to produce a set based on the 1937 animated film instead.

The Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs Cottage Set is said to be a "tribute to the very first Disney Princess character". It's a set that is based on the cottage where Snow White and the dwarfs reside, and is a 2,228-piece set that contains 10 minifigures (Snow White, the Seven Dwarfs, the Prince, and the evil Queen), as well as the glass box where Snow White slept.

"Nestled deep in the enchanted forest, the iconic cottage is packed with nostalgia, from the bedroom with seven beds, to the room with the pipe organ, baking table, sink and cupboards."

The set is looking to debut on March 4, 2024, with Lego Insiders getting access from March 1, and is looking to retail for £189.99 / €219.99.