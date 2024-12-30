A Lego PlayStation 2 could be on the way

HQ

From a Porsche to a Polaroid, you can make pretty much anything in Lego nowadays. We've also seen Lego-like creations that recreate gaming consoles of yore, like the Mega Xbox 360. Now, we could see Lego take on the best-selling console of all-time in the PlayStation 2.

As per TheBrickFan, the PlayStation 2 set is not official from Lego, and instead comes from fan RippleDrive. The proposed set features 2,111 pieces and is a 1:1 scale of the PlayStation 2. It comes with a controller, and allows you to open it up to see the insides as well.

The creation has reached 10,000 supporters, meaning that it will be considered by Lego to see if it can be turned into a set. With so many pieces and the fact you can't play with it, we imagine this is going to be an 18+ set for serious builders and collectors.

