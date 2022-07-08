A Lego Bowser set has been revealed

HQ

Nintendo and Lego have teamed up for yet another Super Mario Lego set, and this one is a pretty big one. Clocking in at 2,807 bricks, making it the largest Super Mario Lego set to date, this one will bring Bowser to life.

Known as The Mighty Bowser, this set will retail for $269.99 and will launch on October 1, 2022. We're told in the product listing that it will include a fireball launcher, a button to move his head and neck, and moveable fingers and arms as well. Also, there will be two accompanying towers that Bowser can knock over, and a platform that the full build stands upon.

As for the dimensions of the completed build, The Mighty Bowser will stand 32cm tall, 41cm wide, and is 28cm deep. Check out the build in full in the trailer below.