A legend has logged out, and it's time to say goodbye to Epic Gamer Grandma

If you're into gaming and use Instagram, TikTok, and/or YouTube, there's a good chance you've seen Epic Gamer Grandma pop up in your feed during the seven years she's been active. An elderly Scottish lady with unexpectedly sharp gaming skills, a warm personality, and a truly charming attitude, she quickly became something of a cult figure with 2.4 million followers on TikTok.

But... unfortunately, all good things must come to an end, and during the Christmas holidays, her family announced on her Instagram that she had sadly passed away after a period of illness related to COPD and a stroke. We would like to take this opportunity to thank Epic Gamer Grandma for all the entertainment and, of course, for helping to show that gaming is something that suits everyone, regardless of age.