A Leap of Fail, Expanding Arkham, and Supernatural San Andreas: Here are some of Gamereactor's favourite Easter Eggs

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Once again, it's time for Easter. While this holiday is known for its religious ties, it's also become a period to celebrate the beginning of spring and to indulge in copious amounts of chocolate eggs. Speaking about eggs, as we did last year, we're going to mark this period of the year by once again highlighting a collection of Easter eggs in video games that continue to stand out to us.

Ben: The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings' Leap of Fail

While I was tempted to simply return to the world of Call of Duty Zombies and highlight another of the timeless and epic Easter eggs in the mode, I figured this year it'd be pleasant to make a marginal change. Hence why we're trading the undead for killers, by turning to the Assassin's Creed reference in The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings. Close to the start of the game during the assault, Geralt can find a curiously-dressed individual who has clearly taken a tumble from a great height. Near the ballista during the siege, you'll likely notice a person dressed in a white robe and flattened on the ground near a pile of straw. There's also a curiously placed tower behind the individual, evidently signifying that someone took a leap of faith but obviously didn't believe enough. A long drop and a sudden stop, and as Geralt states as you near the squashed corpse, "guess they'll never learn."

You can see the Leap of Fail as captured by YouTuber Moziz below.

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Alex: Supernatural San Andreas in Grand Theft Auto V

Grand Theft Auto V is a massive game, stocked full of Easter eggs. Some, you'll stumble upon on your own. Others took months before anyone even noticed them, and require a quick Google just to make sure you catch them the next time you decide to tear up the streets as Trevor, Franklin, and Michael. We're combining two Easter eggs in one here, taking a look at both the frozen alien and Bigfoot appearances you can find in Grand Theft Auto V. The frozen alien appears at the very start of the game, when you're fighting out of a bank robbery gone wrong as Michael. As you drive the car away, take a right and veer off the road as you come up towards a bridge with a river flowing underneath. Directly under the bridge, you can find a frozen alien corpse. Pretty neat, eh. The second supernatural occurrence takes place later, again playing as Michael in the mission Predator. There, you'll use a thermal scoped rifle to take out the O'Neil brothers. If you zoom into the mission area on the bottom right, you'll see the thermal outline of bigfoot for a brief second. Make sure you've got your camera ready, as Bigfoot disappears soon after.

Check out both Easter eggs in the YouTube videos from Typical Gamer and GTA Series Videos below:

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Magnus: Discovering Arkham City construction plans in Batman: Arkham Asylum

Batman: Arkham Asylum was filled to the brim with hidden messages, deep lore cuts and tantalising references, which is why my brother and I spent week after week going through each and every section of the maze-like asylum, excited to see what was hidden around the next corner. I remember that Saturday morning, slightly hungover, looking through Quincy Sharp's office, and coming across the blueprints of what would ultimately be the Arkham City project. Rocksteady would reveal the sequel formally not long after, but already then stumbling across would most assuredly was tied to the franchise's future was astounding. While 2009 wasn't analogue in any way, word of such discoveries did not travel nearly as fast as they do today, so this was, believe it or not, a complete surprise, and being the Batman fans we are, the excitement we both felt that morning was palpable.

Alex: Petting a Tyranid in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II

Tyranids are one of the galaxy's largest scourges in the Warhammer 40,000 universe. There are endless numbers of them, and while they might look somewhat cute in their tabletop miniature form, as they are in the lore they're going to be anything but a cuddly pet. You'll spend hours crushing them into bug paste in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II, but in the first mission you can find one that has no intent of harming you, and can actually be petted. On Avarax, get to the point where you can call the elevator via a console, then activate a second console, and wait for the audio queue, which means you've now spawned in nine Tyranids to find across the next bit of your mission. Get rid of them all, and you'll find a friendly hormagaunt lying down in a corridor, free to be petted at will.

Check out the video below for how to find all nine Tyranids, courtesy of YouTuber Kimber Secundus: