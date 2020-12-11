Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
A Lando-series is confirmed for Disney+

The Star Wars series is to be produced by Justin Simien.

Disney has revealed plans to release no less than ten Star Wars series during the next few years. We have already reported about the Ahsoka Tano-spinoff, there's also the Rogue One-prequel and the Obi-Wan mini-series (with Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader) - and now they have also confirmed a Lando Calrissian live-action series.

Lando, as it is called, is being produced by Justin Simien (Dear White People). It is still very early on and it hasn't been confirmed whether Donald Glover or Billy Dee Williams is somehow involved. Besides Lando, Disney has also revealed that Leslye Headland is working on the TV-series The Acolyte, which is described as a thriller that will uncover dark secrets from the High Republic-era.

Star Wars is also getting a collection of shorter animated stories about the galaxy far far away, called Visions, from Japan's finest animé creators. Basically, Star Wars has probably never been bigger than exactly right now.

