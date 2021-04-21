A Lamborghini has now been added to Rocket League

You're watching Advertisements

Following collaborations with F1 and NASCAR, Rocket League has now teamed up with Lamborghini to bring a gorgeous new supercar into the game. The Lamborghini Huracán STO is now obtainable across all platforms until April 27 within a bundle that costs 2000 credits. Along with the new car, the bundle also contains two sets of Huracán STO Wheels (v1 and v2), a unique Huracán STO Decal, and a Huracán STO Player Banner.

You can take a look at the brand new vehicle in action in the video above.