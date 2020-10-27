English
news
Grounded

A koi pond is coming for Grounded

The new November update will also be adding enhancements for the Xbox Series.

Do you know what would make the already very tough life as a shrunken child, lost in the back yard, even harder? Adding a lot of water. So of course that is what Obsidian is doing next. It has now confirmed that a koi pond is coming for the game where you'll be able to swim with fish and water bugs.

The update is coming in November and adds a lot of performance enhancements, 'quality of life' improvements, and support for Xbox Series S and X. Adam Brenneke, Grounded's Game Director, explains in an interview with Windows Central how it was to work with Xbox Series X:

"I think it's amazing, like when I got Grounded running on the Series X. I was blown away. It just feels like a completely different experience like it's just so silky smooth. The framerate is amazing. It looks amazing."

Brenneke also added a comment on working with Xbox Series S:

"No, I think, you know it's running silky-smooth there as well. I think that really resolution is the only big difference between the two platforms."

Grounded

