A Knight Rider movie is on its way, coming from Cobra Kai creators

Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald have become quite well known thanks to their efforts bringing the Karate Kid universe back to life through the Cobra Kai series. The trio clearly have a knack for taking more retro franchises and giving them a new lease on life, and that's what they'll be doing again quite soon.

Granted, this won't be a martial arts fest, as the trio are said to be looking to make a new Knight Rider film all on behalf of Universal. According to The Hollywood Reporter, all three will combine to write the screenplay, while only Hurwitz and Schlossberg will direct the project.

There's no word on plot or casting, but Knight Rider is quite a synonymous and famous story meaning we should again expect to meet an action hero who combines with a talking car in the effort to save the day. What we do seem to know is that the film will be produced by Kelly McCormick and David Leitch, alongside Gary Barber and Chris Stone.

Are you excited to see Knight Rider return?