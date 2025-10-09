A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms welcomes us back to Westeros in this first teaser-trailer

HQ

HBO is gearing up to welcome us all back to Westeros, in the new and much anticipated A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. Which the streaming giant now confirms will premiere on the 19th of January next year. In total we will get six episodes, each clocking in at around 30 minutes in length, which indeed is quite a bit less than what we're used to. At least compared to Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon.

The show which of course is based on Tales of Dunk and Egg by George R.R. Martin, will star Peter Claffey as Dunk and Dexter Sol Ansell as his trusty squire. We can most likely expect a more low key and intimate story, something which HBO and the creators has hinted at before, and will take place around one hundred years before the events of Game of Thrones.

The less action-heavy and character driven narrative might disappoint some viewers who've followed the previous shows. But for many of us book lovers, the lack of fire-breathing dragons and epic battles is a nice reprieve, with more of Martin's exquisite character writing taking center stage instead. Check out the teaser below.

Are you excited?