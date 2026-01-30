A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms showrunner wants the series to last a lifetime

HQ

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is already impressing fans of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon, and even some viewers who didn't get pulled in by either show. The more comedic, light-hearted fantasy it offers is a far cry from the stories of dragons and ice zombies we're used to. Series showrunner Ira Parker already has grand plans for his adaptation of the Dunk & Egg stories, and it seems we could be following this tall knight and his bald protégé for some time to come.

Speaking with Esquire, Parker outlined his great scheme for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, saying it could be a major feature of the rest of his life. "The truth is—and I've pitched this to HBO with a couple very polite eye rolls—I want to do four or five now with Egg as a kid," Parker said. "Then, I want to come back in ten years and do four or five more seasons with Egg the Prince. And with real Dexter [Ansell] and real Peter, just the age that they are at that point. Then, we'll come back ten years after that and do well, Egg the adult. So, it would be over the course of their lifetime. And mine too."

As of the time of writing, there are only three Dunk & Egg novellas, meaning there may only be space for three seasons unless Parker wants to deviate from the source material, which rarely goes well for Game of Thrones shows.

Currently, Parker's filming Season 2, so at least we know there is more A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms in our future. Whether it'll last a lifetime remains to be seen.