A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms showrunner teases Season 2, returning cast members

HQ

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms has officially wrapped its first season. We won't spoil the experience it has been, but it seems the show has managed to (for now) restore some of the love people have for the ASOIAF world on-screen. Now, we're moving on to talk Season 2, which has been filming and looks to wrap production shortly.

That's if it hopes to hit its 2027 release target. Speaking with Variety, showrunner Ira Parker gave us a bit of a hint of what we can expect to see in Season 2. Firstly, Parker confirmed that a major location of the second season will be Dorne. "They do go to Dorne. How much of that we cover, I'll leave up to people to tune in for Season 2. I don't know if I'm supposed to talk about it yet. For the most part, we're following the books. So Season 1 was The Hedge Knight. Season 2 is The Sworn Sword. Hopefully, if we get to Season 3 it'll be The Mystery Knight."

With each novella offering a new cast of side characters, it's likely we'll see many new faces in Season 2. However, Parker knows that we've become rather attached to the people we've met in Season 1, and doesn't want all of them to go away forever. "The one thing about this show, the nobles, the kings and queens are all terribly interesting. So many times you want to go and write for them, but the truth is that's not what this show is. There are a lot of shows, within this world and other worlds, that definitely cover that part," Parker said. "And we're not that. We are bottom-up. We are in Dunk's POV. Even minor lords and ladies, we don't allow ourselves to go behind the scenes in their POVs. For better or for worse, that is the storytelling lens that we have set up for this show. Whether or not somebody will come in and out of Dunk's world again, I would say probably. Westeros is a — yeah. Yes. That's all I'll say. Yes."

Parker also confirmed that the second season will run for six episodes, just like the first, with the length ranging from 30 to 60 minutes. This allowed Parker to adapt the source material properly, and he wants to make sure that's what he sticks to. "One of the promises I made to George very early on is that I really wouldn't create story. We are adding to the character and the world. We're writing this TV show as if George had written a novel instead of a novella," he explained.

Read our A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms review here.