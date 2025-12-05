A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms last trailer features jousts, clashes, and Targaryens

HQ

Prepare yourselves, Game of Thrones fans. 2026 is set to be a very promising year, as HBO Max has two major projects making their arrival throughout the calendar year. The summer will see the return of House of the Dragon, and in January we can look forward to another spinoff series kicking off, as A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms debuts.

This is an adaptation of the short story novellas written by George R.R. Martin that follows the knight errant Dunk and his squire Egg, a cheerful chap who likes to "egg-on" his tall and powerful protector.

The show's first season will seemingly look to adapt the first of the three novellas where we find Dunk and Egg first meeting and partaking in a tournament with other rival knights, which becomes a spawning ground for betrayal and tense political drama when the royal Targaryens arrive on the scene and cause trouble.

You can see much of this in action in the latest trailer for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms below, which sets up a promising fantasy adventure when it kicks off on January 19 (for those in the UK and Europe).