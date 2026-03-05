A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms expands its Season 2 cast with three new stars

HQ

Following the excellent first season of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, the latest spinoff project in the wider Game of Thrones world, we know that a second season is on the way and hopefully, due to its smaller-scale production, will be debuting sooner rather than later.

As it stands, production on the second round of episodes is about to get underway and to this end, a few new stars have been confirmed for the series, playing characters that will chronicle the next novella that revolves around Dunk and Egg.

In total, we now know that Lucy Boynton is joining the series as Lady Rohanne, while being joined by Babou Ceesay as Ser Bennis, and finally Peter Mullan as Ser Eustace Osgrey. Stay tuned for more on A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms as production continues to get underway.