A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms delayed to 2026

If you were hoping that A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms would plug the gap between seasons of House of the Dragon, then you might have a bit more of a wait ahead, as the new Game of Thrones prequel has been delayed.

As reported by Variety, this was confirmed during a first-look trailer revealed at Warner Bros.' upfront presentation held recently. There was no official release date set apart from 2025 previously, but now that has been pushed back to a launch sometime in 2026.

Casey Bloys, HBO's content chairman and CEO, did reveal that the show was set to release in winter, indicating an earlier release for 2026. However, we still just have the year 2026 as the general release slate.

It wasn't confirmed when Season 3 of House of the Dragon will arrive, but we'd imagine that might make it to next year as well, considering the other seasons have released every other year. However, we'll have to wait and see how HBO manages its line-up of stories set in the world of Game of Thrones.