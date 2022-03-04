Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Elden RingRandy Pitchford MS-SonyUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 2Matrix Resurrections Flop
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Kirby and the Forgotten Land

A Kirby and the Forgotten Land demo is available now

Check out the platformer ahead of its March 25 launch.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

As you've probably noticed, our final preview for Kirby and the Forgotten Land is now published, and according to what we've seen from the preview build, this latest platformer from HAL Laboratory looks promising. We had fun while exploring the first world of the title. If you're also a fan of this pink puffball, and can't wait to get your hands on the game, we have some good news for you.

Nintendo has released a demo for Kirby and the Forgotten Land and you can already download it via the eShop. For those who are ready to open their wallet, the game is up for pre-order as well, priced at $59.99.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land will launch on Nintendo Switch exclusively on March 25, 2022.

HQ
Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Related texts



Loading next content