A Kirby and the Forgotten Land demo is available now

HQ

As you've probably noticed, our final preview for Kirby and the Forgotten Land is now published, and according to what we've seen from the preview build, this latest platformer from HAL Laboratory looks promising. We had fun while exploring the first world of the title. If you're also a fan of this pink puffball, and can't wait to get your hands on the game, we have some good news for you.

Nintendo has released a demo for Kirby and the Forgotten Land and you can already download it via the eShop. For those who are ready to open their wallet, the game is up for pre-order as well, priced at $59.99.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land will launch on Nintendo Switch exclusively on March 25, 2022.